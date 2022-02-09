Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 4,393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 543,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,503 and have sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

