Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 4.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $101,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.78.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

