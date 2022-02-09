Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

