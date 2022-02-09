Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.44

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and traded as low as $104.07. Kubota shares last traded at $104.35, with a volume of 28,612 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

