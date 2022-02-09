Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

