kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Shares Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. 114,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get kneat.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.25.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.