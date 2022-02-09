KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 15,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

