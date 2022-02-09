KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.