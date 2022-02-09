KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

