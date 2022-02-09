Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000. Generac makes up about 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, reaching $291.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.