Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.79 Million in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
