Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,489 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.92% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 443,658 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,965. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

