Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $477,442.35 and approximately $284,144.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07178221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.31 or 0.99392830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

