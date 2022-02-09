Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $198,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

