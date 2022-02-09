Khrom Capital Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 909,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Destination XL Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $796,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,835 shares of company stock worth $1,224,057 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,565. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.