Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.