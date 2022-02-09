KeyCorp Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.33 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

