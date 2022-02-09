Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75.
- On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25.
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
