Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80.
  • On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

