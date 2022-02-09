Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up about 5.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

