Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. ODP comprises approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.31% of ODP worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at $397,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,520. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.03.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

