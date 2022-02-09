Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP cut its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,530. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

