Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.