KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.68 Million

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce sales of $521.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the highest is $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $529.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,357,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

