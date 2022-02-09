K21 (K21) Market Cap Tops $19.21 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003002 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $19.21 million and $271,051.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00106306 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

