Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.73) to GBX 6,527 ($88.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.29.

GRUB traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 2,469,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,039 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

