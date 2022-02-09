Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 435.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

