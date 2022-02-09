Jump Financial LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

