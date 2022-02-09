Jump Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
JOUT stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $154.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
