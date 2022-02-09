Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $145,158. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.