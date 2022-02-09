JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Neutral

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.72 on Monday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

