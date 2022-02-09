JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €86.00 ($98.85) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.18 ($97.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €65.50 ($75.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 12 month high of €76.80 ($88.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.39.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.