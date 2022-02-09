Jonathan Davies Acquires 47 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £126.43 ($170.97).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £123.97 ($167.64).
- On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £125.95 ($170.32).
LON:SSPG opened at GBX 282.70 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
