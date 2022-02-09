Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

