John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.88

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

