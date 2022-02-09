John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.