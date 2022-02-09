JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

