Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JET2. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.18. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.20), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,389,452.33).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

