Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cigna Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

NYSE:CI opened at $231.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.