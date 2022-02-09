Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 360 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 360 ($4.87) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BP.B traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176 ($2.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.15. The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

