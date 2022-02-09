Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

ASH opened at $95.57 on Monday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.