Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CEO Richard M. Weil Sells 63,569 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $21,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

