Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.