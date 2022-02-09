ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 543,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,218. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

