iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.58 and last traded at C$32.68. 3,950,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,845,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.76.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.68.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)
Further Reading
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.