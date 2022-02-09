iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $118,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

