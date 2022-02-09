iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $149,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,917.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average is $220.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

