iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 21,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

