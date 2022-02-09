iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Juniper Hill Capital Management LP

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 39.2% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $175,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,081,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,580. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

