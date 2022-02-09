iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 10,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

