iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.89

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 27749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

